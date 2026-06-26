Bengaluru police arrest 12 in Rs 17.64-lakh crypto fraud, robbery case; victim assaulted

<p>Bengaluru: The Sanjaynagar police have arrested 12 people for allegedly cheating and robbing a man under the pretext of converting his cash into cryptocurrency.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Kareem Khan, 31, Waseem Khan, 40, Mohammed Ismail, 29, Rehan A, 27, Suhaib Javid, 20, Ayan Mukherjee, 21, Akheel Mohammed, 26, Tausif, 32, Liyaqath Sharif, 33, Afjal Khan, 27, Mujameel, 23, and Imran Pasha, 40.</p>.<p>According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Kodigehalli, was planning to open a café on the Sira Highway and was looking to purchase kitchen tiles, cutlery, and equipment online.</p>.<p>A friend informed him that these items could be sourced at lower prices from China and Japan, but payments would have to be made in cryptocurrency.</p>.Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru.<p>The complainant subsequently joined a WhatsApp group related to USDT cryptocurrency trading. Through the group, he came in contact with a member who, on June 8, exchanged cryptocurrency worth Rs 2.50 lakh for cash.</p>.<p>As he required a larger quantity of cryptocurrency, the complainant contacted the same person on June 9 and sought to convert Rs 17.64 lakh into USDT.</p>.<p>The suspect asked him to come to Kalpana Chawla Road in Sanjaynagar that night. The complainant arrived at the location carrying Rs 17.64 lakh in cash, accompanied by his brother and a friend.</p>.<p>Police said the accused arrived at the spot and snatched the cash without transferring any cryptocurrency. He assaulted the complainant, his brother, and friend, and fled.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused were subsequently traced and arrested.</p>.<p>Police recovered Rs 13.90 lakh in cash, 13 mobile phones, a car, and six two-wheelers used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.</p>