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Bengaluru police arrest 12 in Rs 17.64-lakh crypto fraud, robbery case; victim assaulted

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Kodigehalli, was planning to open a café on the Sira Highway and was looking to purchase kitchen tiles, cutlery, and equipment online.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrime

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