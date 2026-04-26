Bengaluru police arrest 6 college students from Coimbatore in dacoity case

<p>Bengaluru: Six persons were arrested from Tamil Nadu's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/nine-from-kerala-killed-in-accident-at-valparai-near-pollachi-in-coimbatore-3971795">Coimbatore </a>district in connection with a dacoity case here, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The police seized two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and two laptops worth Rs 3 lakh from the accused.</p><p>The accused allegedly trespassed into a house here and threatened the occupants with deadly weapons, earlier this month.</p><p>According to police, the complainant, a resident of Pavamana Nagar within the limits of Konanakunte Police Station, submitted a complaint on April 18. He was a college student, originally from Kerala. He, along with six other students, resided in the house and all were pursuing studies at the same college.</p><p>On the night of April 17, around late hours, six unknown persons aged between 20-25 years unlawfully entered the house. They assaulted the occupants with their hands and a knife, causing bleeding injuries, threatened them, and robbed them of Rs 10,000 cash, four mobile phones, two laptops, and a two-wheeler, they said, adding that based on the complaint, a dacoity case was registered.</p>.Helmets, threats, and a 50-second heist: CCTV captures daylight jewellery robbery in Patna.<p>During the investigation, the police conducted inquiries from various angles and gathered credible information through informants. the an official release said, adding, the accused were later picked up from Coimbatore.</p><p>The police recovered the stolen laptops, mobile phones, a two-wheeler belonging to the complainant, and another one used in the commission of the offence, they said.</p><p>"Upon interrogation, all six accused confessed to their involvement in the offence."</p><p>The six accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, they added.</p>