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Bengaluru police arrest 6 college students from Coimbatore in dacoity case

The police seized two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and two laptops worth Rs 3 lakh from the accused.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsBengaluruTamil NaduKarnatakaCoimbatore

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