Bengaluru police arrest man from Hyderabad for running fake education consultancy, duping 18 medical aspirants

Bengaluru: Sanjay Nagar police have arrested a man who ran a fake education consultancy firm and duped as many as 18 medical aspirants, police officials said Tuesday. The arrested Sharath Goud, 45, hails from Telangana’s Hyderabad and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Police officials also recovered Rs 47.80 lakh in cash of the Rs 62 lakh that he swindled from his victims.

Goud, who has been in Bengaluru for 12 years, set up the ‘Nexus Edu’ consultancy on New BEL Road earlier this year, an investigating official told DH. Sharath paid a sum to an agent who gave him the details of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants.

“For a mere sum of Rs 10,000, the agent provided an elaborate list of the contact details of 20,000 aspirants,” the official said, adding that the agent was yet to be arrested.

The suspect then hired a few people, including four women as telecallers. These people approached their potential victims, used subterfuge and promised them medical seats in reputed colleges across the country.

In one such case, a victim was asked to pay Rs 12 lakh for a seat in Kerala’s PK DAS Institute of Medical Sciences as a finder's fee in the first week of September after convincing him that the seat of a drop-out would be assigned to his son for a lower sum. After negotiations, Rs 10 lakh was agreed on, the victim alleged, of which Rs 4 lakh was paid in two instalments.

How the hunt unfolded

The victim, who was promised a medical seat in Kerala, was shocked when he approached the college and found out that he was conned, the official quoted previously said. When the victim visited the Nexus Edu office, it was shut.

The Sanjay Nagar police filed a case under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They traced Goud to a luxurious rented apartment in Hyderabad, where he stayed with his wife and child.

After planning and waiting for nearly 16 hours, the officials arrested Goud. Interestingly, they found that he had withdrawn the cheated sum from his bank account and stored it inside a cupboard, in mainly denominations of Rs 500.

“His bank account had a balance of 46 paise,” the official said. “He had lied to his wife that he was into real-estate business and the cash was its proceeds.”

Earlier this month, four people were arrested for running a similar scam and operating a fake education consultancy on Cunningham Road.