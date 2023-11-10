Bengaluru police arrest Nigerian national who cooked drugs in rented house

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested a Nigerian national who cooked methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in his rented house using a pressure cooker and other utensils, officials said Friday. The anti-narcotic wing arrested Benjamin Chidubem, 40, on November 5.

The CCB officials recovered from the suspect MDMA weighing 5 kg and worth an estimated Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said the suspect stayed in Avalahalli on the city outskirts and posed as a garments dealer.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect set up the makeshift lab in his rented house in Avalahalli, procured the raw materials and manufactured the narcotic substance,” Dayananda said. “He appears to be a main drug peddler in the city and supplied drugs to other sub peddlers, including those from Nigeria.”

“He told the officials that he procured the raw materials from Delhi. However, this will be probed further. We have yet to verify if he has prior cases or arrests.”

Two CCB officials told DH that Chidubem’s business visa, which is granted for three months, expired in 2021 and he moved to Bengaluru from New Delhi in March this year.

“It is suspected that he set up the makeshift lab in his studio apartment and operated once he arrived here,” they said, adding that further probe was on.

The officials also recovered 12.450 kg of methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), five kg of sodium hydroxide crystals, five litres of hydrochloric acid, 2.5 litres of acetone, a Prestige pressure cooker with a five-litre capacity, a gas stove, one gas cylinder, a mobile phone, two digital weighing scales and impounded one scooter.

Chidubem has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act. He is currently in police custody for seven days.