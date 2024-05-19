Bengaluru police arrest X user in Goa over post on Muslims, Congress manifesto

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's cybercrime police have arrested an X user for a tweet targeting Muslims and the Congress party's manifesto.

Vinit Naik, who uses the moniker Bhiku Mhatre (@MumbaichaDon) on X (formerly Twitter), was arrested from Ponda in Goa on Saturday.

Police acted on an FIR registered on April 29 at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru, based on a complaint from J Saravanan, a Congress party worker.

The FIR noted that Naik through his X handle posted on April 22 about the Congress manifesto.

“Throw this in face of Every Liberal & Every Piddi who was arguing that CONgress Menifesto doesn't mention “Mu$£ims" specifically & it includes SC/STs Also,” the now deleted post by Naik reads as per the FIR.

The FIR also noted that Naik shared a photograph of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making a speech.

“Through this, the person has intended to sow hatred between Hindus and Muslims, disrupt the communal harmony and ruin the name of the Congress party,” the FIR noted.