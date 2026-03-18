<p>Bengaluru: Continuing their investigation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested an illegal gun supplier from Madhya Pradesh. </p><p>The arrested is Irfan, 34, a civil engineer from Bhopal. </p>.CCB police arrest rowdies in Bengaluru for illegally possessing pistol, live ammunition.<p>According to the police, Irfan had supplied arms and ammunition to one Javed Alam, 19, from Bhopal. Alam and Syed Masood, 26, from Siddapura in Bengaluru were arrested last month by the CCB. </p><p>Their interrogation led the police to Irfan. </p><p>CCB's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Police Inspector Hemanth Kumar M and his two Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) with the local support from Koh-e-fiza police from Madhya Pradesh nabbed Irfan from his house in the area. </p><p>Police recovered three country-made pistols, one disassembled revolver and two live rounds of ammunition from Irfan’s house. CCB had previously recovered one pistol and 50 live rounds from Alam and Masood following their arrest. </p><p>“Irfan had only supplied to Alam, which has been revealed in our investigation so far. We believe that there's another person behind Irfan who's likely involved in large scale manufacturing of illegal arms. He's on our radar,” a CCB source told DH. </p><p>Police said that further probe is on. </p>