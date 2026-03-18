Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police arrests gun supplier from Bhopal

The arrested is Irfan, 34, a civil engineer from Bhopal.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 07:25 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsarmsbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us