Bengaluru police arrests hotel owners for recording video of woman, blackmailing her

The arrested couple were identified as Kiran and Nayana. The duo, who ran an eatery within a hotel in Kenchanapura near Jnana Bharathi in west Bengaluru, allegedly placed a mobile phone with its video recording switched on in one of the hotel’s rooms, which the victim had been assigned. Without her knowledge, her private moments were recorded, and the video was subsequently edited by the accused to threaten the victim, according to the police.