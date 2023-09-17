Bengaluru police arrests hotel owners for recording video of woman, blackmailing her

Police have arrested a couple who allegedly attempted to blackmail a 22-year-old girl with a private video and extort money.
The arrested couple were identified as Kiran and Nayana. The duo, who ran an eatery within a hotel in Kenchanapura near Jnana Bharathi in west Bengaluru, allegedly placed a mobile phone with its video recording switched on in one of the hotel’s rooms, which the victim had been assigned. Without her knowledge, her private moments were recorded, and the video was subsequently edited by the accused to threaten the victim, according to the police.
According to the officer investigating the case, the couple sent the video to the victim and threatened to post it online. They demanded Rs one lakh from the victim to refrain from posting it.
Distressed by the blackmail, the girl filed a complaint at Chandra Layout police station. The police arrested the accused and charged them under sections 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult), and 66E (violation of privacy) of the IPC.
The officer told DH that Kiran knew the victim. He was in debt and couldn’t repay the credit. The victim had informed Kiran’s friends about his habit of borrowing money and asked them to stop lending him money.
“To take revenge, Kiran filmed the victim’s private moments and threatened her with the footage. He also attempted to extort Rs 1 lakh from her. The mobile phone was confiscated, and the video was deleted,” he said.