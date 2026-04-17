Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police arrests man in house theft, recover valuables worth Rs 35 lakh

Police subsequently recovered 240 grams of gold ornaments, 89 grams of silver articles, and the two-wheeler used for the offence, all valued at Rs 35 lakh.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 02:04 IST
BengaluruCrimetheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us