Bengaluru police arrests man in house theft, recover valuables worth Rs 35 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: City police have arrested a man in connection with a house theft case and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 35 lakh.</p>.<p>Acting on a complaint on March 30 that 423 grams of gold ornaments, 110 grams of silver articles, and Rs 50,000 cash were stolen from a house in Jayanagar, police arrested the suspect on April 6 near a hotel in Banaswadi.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed that he had pledged and sold the stolen valuables at jewellery shops in Girinagar and KR Puram.</p>.Two arrested for RT Nagar house theft; Rs 10-lakh gold recovered.<p>Police subsequently recovered 240 grams of gold ornaments, 89 grams of silver articles, and the two-wheeler used for the offence, all valued at Rs 35 lakh.</p>.<p>The suspect was then produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.</p>