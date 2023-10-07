Bengaluru police commissioner lauds KR Puram police’s star show

Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda on Friday felicitated the KR Puram police in the Whitefield division for receiving the most five star-rated feedback through the Loka Spandana initiative.
The QR code-based assessment system was launched first in the Southeast division under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) CK Baba in November 2022 and streamlined to other divisions in July this year.
Dayananda acknowledged the positive reviews at Loka Spandana during the monthly service parade held at CAR (North) Parade Ground in Hegde Nagar.
Officials at the station said that they had 1,303 visitors last month and 989 provided feedback.
“The station received 956 five-star ratings, eight four-star ratings, seven three-star ratings, six two-star ratings, and 12 one-star ratings,” an official said. “The station functions have been streamlined to reduce delay in registering FIRs and other matters. We have directed the staff to not delay any work without a genuine reason. We also make sure that FIRs are not filed due to jurisdictional issues. We have been able to achieve this through guidance of our senior officers.”