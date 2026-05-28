Bengaluru police crack 3 theft cases, recover Rs 3 crore booty; 17 arrested

<p>Police have cracked three separate theft cases, including a house burglary, a jewellery shop break-in and a gold theft, by arresting 17 suspects and recovering stolen valuables worth nearly Rs 3 crore.</p>.<p>In the first case, Whitefield police arrested five people, including two each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in connection with separate house burglary and jewellery shop theft cases. Police recovered 584 grams of gold ornaments, a car, a watch and Rs 9.85 lakh in cash, collectively valued at Rs 1.16 crore.</p>.Three interstate burglars held in Bengaluru; gold & silver worth Rs 40 lakh recovered.<p>According to police, the house burglary was reported on March 14, while the jewellery shop theft came to light on May 16. The suspects were traced and arrested in Hyderabad and Shivajinagar. A portion of the stolen gold was recovered from their homes, while the remaining ornaments had been sold to jewellery shops.</p>.<p>In another case, Halasuru Gate police arrested nine workers employed at a private gold company for stealing 618 grams of gold bars worth Rs 89 lakh. Police said the suspects, who had been working at the company for six months, fled with the valuables on May 11.</p>.<p>Acting on technical intelligence, police tracked the suspects while they were travelling by train towards West Bengal via Visakhapatnam and apprehended them near a railway station on May 13. During questioning, the accused told police that salary-related issues and the lure of easy money motivated the theft.</p>.<p>In the third incident, Bagalagunte police arrested three interstate suspects for breaking into a jewellery shop by drilling through a wall and stealing silver articles.</p>.Bengaluru police arrests man in house theft, recover valuables worth Rs 35 lakh.<p>The burglary was reported on April 28 after the shop owner discovered damage to the rear wall of the store. The suspects escaped with silver articles worth Rs 98.39 lakh, along with laptops, mobile phones, DVR equipment and cash.</p>.<p>Police arrested two suspects in Rajasthan on May 8 and later apprehended another accused in Nelamangala on May 17.</p>