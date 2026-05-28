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Bengaluru police crack 3 theft cases, recover Rs 3 crore booty; 17 arrested

Halasuru Gate police arrested nine workers employed at a private gold company for stealing 618 grams of gold bars worth Rs 89 lakh.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeBengaluru PoliceArrestedtheft cases

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