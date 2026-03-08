Bengaluru police crack down on public smoking, 295 fined

<p>Bengaluru: In a special drive conducted in the North Division, the city police registered 40 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and fined 295 persons for smoking in prohibited public places.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the drive was conducted under the guidance of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. It was carried out from Friday evening till late night and continued into the early hours of Saturday across 13 police station limits in the North Division. Police teams conducted surprise inspections at locations where smoking is banned and took action against violators.</p>.Bengaluru: Rs 14,000 fine collected for tobacco violations in special drive .<p>Officials also checked shops that had illegally displayed advertisements of cigarettes and beedis at the entrance of their establishments and booked those violating the provisions of the COTPA Act.</p>