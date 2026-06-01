Bengaluru police crack two robberies, arrest four

<p>Bengaluru: Hebbagodi police arrested four people in connection with two robbery cases, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>In one case on May 21, the suspects snatched the mobile phone from a pedestrian near a bar on Hulimangala Main Road, while on May 24, three people waylaid a man and made away with his two-wheeler near Yarandahalli village. </p>.Three arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru.<p>Following registration of cases in both crimes, police arrested the suspects on May 27 near Shikaripalya and on May 29 near Kacharakanahalli.</p>.<p>While the arrested suspects confessed to the crimes, one remained at large in the second crime. Police seized stolen goods valued at Rs 1.3 lakh. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>