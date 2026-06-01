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Bengaluru police crack two robberies, arrest four

While the arrested suspects confessed to the crimes, one remained at large in the second crime. Police seized stolen goods valued at Rs 1.3 lakh. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru PoliceRobberies

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