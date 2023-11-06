Bengaluru police detain former car driver in murder of senior geologist

Bengaluru: The Surbamanyapura police have detained a suspect in the murder of a senior geologist in southern Bengaluru, police sources said. The suspect is identified as Kiran, 32, a former car driver of Prathima K S, 45, a senior geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology, who the police said was found in her home in Doddakallasandra in the Subramanyapura station limits strangled and with her throat slit on Sunday morning.

Well-placed sources said that Kiran was dismissed a week ago and a new driver Chetan was appointed. On the night of the murder Chetan had dropped her home around 8 pm, the police previously said.

As the news broke, sources said Kiran went missing and was incommunicado.