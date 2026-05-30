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Bengaluru Police draw firm line on IPL victory celebrations on May 31

City police also urged the public to follow traffic police instructions strictly. Bike rallies, over-speeding, stunts, misuse of horns, and road blockages are prohibited.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIPLRCBBengaluru Police

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