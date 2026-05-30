Bengaluru Police draw firm line on IPL victory celebrations on May 31

<p>Bengaluru: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualifying for the IPL 2026 final, the Bengaluru City Police has issued a public advisory urging strict adherence to safety guidelines, particularly after the match concludes on Sunday.</p>.<p>"After the final match result is announced, the public should not engage in any kind of celebrations in public places. LED walls facing roads shall not be put up without prior permission from the authorities concerned and matches shall not be screened on existing LED walls. Screens must not be installed outside malls, pubs, or other places in a manner visible to the public for viewing the final match," the city police said.</p>.'No celebration in public places': Bengaluru police issues strict advisory ahead of IPL final 2026 .<p>Police prohibited bursting crackers and use of dangerous materials, and urged the public to maintain peace and discipline in crowded areas.</p>.<p>City police also urged the public to follow traffic police instructions strictly. Bike rallies, over-speeding, stunts, misuse of horns, and road blockages are prohibited.</p>.<p>Authorities advised fans not to consume alcohol in public places, create disturbances, engage in fights, or behave indecently.</p>.<p>"Provocative posts, hateful messages, or rumours should not be shared on social media. Under the pretext of the match result, fans of other teams should not be provoked, insulted, or engaged in behaviour that may lead to fights. Everyone must remember that maintaining law and order, public peace, and safety is the responsibility of every citizen," the police said.</p>