Bengaluru police go fully paperless

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday announced the implementation of e-Office in all police stations and offices making the administrative work fully paperless.

“E-Office has been implemented in all the divisions, including law and order, traffic and City Armed Reserve (CAR) and even at the commissioner's office,” Dayananda said during his weekly press briefing. “All administrative work is being done through e-Office putting an end to the movement of physical files.”

DH was the first to report on October 1, 2023, that the southeastern division of the Bengaluru police had gone paperless and implemented e-Office. Soon after, the commissioner announced that the rest of the divisions would be gradually moved to e-Office — a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National E-Governance Plan.