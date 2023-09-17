Bengaluru Police issue advisory ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

418 mobile tankers for immersion: To ensure smooth Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the city the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up close to 418 mobile tankers for immersion of Ganesha idols. That apart another 39 kalyanis at lake beds have been readied to receive idols. The civic body has also established 63 single-window clearance stations to receive and approve permission for Ganesha pandals. Citizens can call 1533 to get information on the location of tankers or visit https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ ganesh2023/ for more details.