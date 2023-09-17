Bengaluru Police issue advisory ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru City Police have issued an advisory, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, urging people to celebrate the festival harmoniously, abiding by the rules.
As per the advisory, it is mandatory for the organisers of the Ganesha festival to obtain permission from the jurisdictional police station, the BBMP, and traffic police before placing a Ganesha idol. They have warned not to collect money from people forcefully for the purpose of celebrations.
Permission has to be obtained from the owner of the plot where celebrations are slated to be carried out. Two volunteers from the organisers shall oversee the celebrations on a full-time basis till the end of the celebration. No celebrations shall take place on disputed sites.
Organisers should ensure all disciplinary measures, along with surveillance, fire emergency equipment and peace be strictly followed, around the place of celebrations.
A no-objection certificate (NOC) from Bescom, traffic police and the fire department has to be obtained for the supply of electricity and other lighting. No inflammable materials shall be kept in the vicinity of the celebration.
Police have said that organisers will be held responsible for any unrest or fights near the site of celebration or during the procession. Organisers have also been denied permission to DJ.
418 mobile tankers for immersion: To ensure smooth Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the city the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up close to 418 mobile tankers for immersion of Ganesha idols. That apart another 39 kalyanis at lake beds have been readied to receive idols. The civic body has also established 63 single-window clearance stations to receive and approve permission for Ganesha pandals. Citizens can call 1533 to get information on the location of tankers or visit https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ ganesh2023/ for more details.
Dos and Don’ts: Organisers should assign volunteers to oversee the celebrations during the procession No crackers should be burst near places of religious worship. They have also prohibited the lighting of camphor. Immersion of idols should be done before 10 pm