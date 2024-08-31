Bengaluru police issue guidelines for Gowri Ganesha festival   

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police issued guidelines on Friday ahead of the Gowri Ganesha festival, which will take place early September.
Organisers must obtain permission from the respective police stations for installing Ganesha idols in public places, using loudspeakers, setting up lighting and decorations and holding cultural programmes and processions.
Loudspeakers may only be used between 6 am and 10 pm.
Licences and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) must be obtained from the BBMP for erecting shamianas and from Bescom for lighting and decorations. In addition, the guidelines issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board regarding the type of idols to be used must be followed.
To ensure the safety of visitors and the public, two workers must be deployed for 24-hour monitoring at every public place where idols are installed. It is mandatory to use CCTV cameras, display fire extinguishing equipment and provide the contact numbers of the nearest police and fire stations.
Organisers are responsible for ensuring proper lighting in the pandals throughout the day and night. All programmes and processions must be conducted peacefully, and DJ sound systems are prohibited.
Crowd control measures should include the arrangement of entry and exit points and barricades, and the deployment of volunteers. Volunteers should be easily identifiable by wearing identity cards, badges, t-shirts or caps.
The route of the procession must be communicated to the police well in advance and should not be changed at the last minute. The immersion procession must be completed before 10 pm.
