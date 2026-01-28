<p>A post by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Traffic Police in lines with the 'Nihilist penguin' has gone viral. The police used the trend to spreading awareness about rod safety — traffic risks and the importance of wearing helmet.</p><p>The social media handle of X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a series of images, with the penguin seemingly wearing a helmet, with the caption "This penguin walked miles and made headlines — not for speed, not for shortcuts, but for taking safe, steady steps forward. On Bengaluru roads too — don’t rush, don’t risk. Every ride matters. Helmet on. Always."</p><p>The captions on the image read, "Wearing a helmet always - even if it is for a short ride", "Not going the wrong side, even if everyone else is doing it", and more. </p>.<p><strong>About Nihilist penguin trend</strong></p><p>The social media is abuzz with the trend, the 'Nihilist penguin' symbolizes the uncertain nature and individualism when taking a route alone. The world felt it was "almost human-like," as the viral video showed a penguin walking away from its group as it trekked towards snowy mountains.</p>.Seen 'Nihilist' penguin 'death march'? Why is this trend viral and what is the bird doing.<p>The one bird, drifting apart from its colony, garnered various emotions from social media users. Some called the decision a symbol of existential crisis, while others called a gesture of loneliness. </p><p>Though resurfacing in 2026, the original clip is from a documentary directed by Werner Herzog, titled <em>Encounters at the End of the World. </em>The documentary itself was made in 2007, almost a decade before it became a trend. </p><p>Many others followed the 'lonely penguin' wave, including the Delhi Police, United States President Donald Trump, Rapido, Swiggy, and Zomato. As the world perceives subjective meanings on the trend, the slow and tranquil walk of the bird captured hearts. </p>