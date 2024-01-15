Bengaluru Police launch ASTraM: All you need to know about the app

-It will also allow the Bengaluru Police to predict future congestions that may occur due to diversion of any routes.

- The app uses a bot to report any field incidents so that information can be shared with the map services to the people using real time status.

- One of the best features this application has is to track ambulance movements in the city. The control room will be monitoring the routes and ambulance movement till it reaches its destination. It will also send an alert to the control room if an ambulance is stuck in traffic for more that 120 seconds; following which the shortest route will be communicated to the ambulance driver.

- Bengaluru Traffic Police have also set up 10 drone cameras that will monitor real time traffic situation during morning and evening peak hours.

(With DHNS inputs.)