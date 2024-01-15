Bengaluru Police launch ASTraM: All you need to know about the app

Bengaluru Police has launched a new app that will curb the traffic in the city. Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management app, abbreviated as ASTraM, was launched as a part of Road Safety Awareness Week that is observed from January 15 to February 14. The app will allow Bengaluru Traffic Police to effectively manage the city traffic.
Let us take a look how this app functions, and what you need to know about it:
- ASTraM will let the officials track real time congestions every 15 minutes and alerts will be sent to the officials present at the junction. Additionally, the alerts will also be sent to stakeholders to plan traffic management.
- It also includes dashboard analytics that will tabulate traffic volume in metres (congestion length), vehicle count and vehicle type, safety and road conditions across the city.
-It will also allow the Bengaluru Police to predict future congestions that may occur due to diversion of any routes.
- The app uses a bot to report any field incidents so that information can be shared with the map services to the people using real time status.
- One of the best features this application has is to track ambulance movements in the city. The control room will be monitoring the routes and ambulance movement till it reaches its destination. It will also send an alert to the control room if an ambulance is stuck in traffic for more that 120 seconds; following which the shortest route will be communicated to the ambulance driver.
- Bengaluru Traffic Police have also set up 10 drone cameras that will monitor real time traffic situation during morning and evening peak hours.
(With DHNS inputs.)