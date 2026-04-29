<p>Bengaluru: In a first-of-its kind initiative in the country, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> City police have officially announced the integration of advanced multilingual AI into its 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). </p><p>Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> announced the initiative on Wednesday. </p><p>"Bengaluru City police has for the first time started this multilingual emergency response in the country," the Home Minister said.</p><p><em>DH</em> was the first to report about the AI boost to 112 in July 2025. </p><p>To bridge the barrier of language, Namma 112 has now been enhanced with Multilingual Voice AI for Nationwide Key Interventions (VANKI), the police said. </p>.Bengaluru police helpline integrated with Nimhans’ Tele Manas to handle psychiatric emergencies.<p>The multilingual system currently supports over 10 languages, including Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Manipuri, Kashmiri, Nepali, and Assamese, along with widely spoken international languages like Spanish, French, and Arabic. The platform will continue to expand its language capabilities in a phased manner.</p><p>"Through this innovative system, callers can communicate in their preferred language, enabling real-time understanding of their situation. The technology assists call handlers by instantly interpreting and relaying critical information, ensuring faster response times, improved clarity, and accurate deployment of emergency services," the city police said in a statement. </p><p>"This transformative initiative has been developed in collaboration with Monday Ventures and Aeos, reflecting a strong partnership between technology innovators and law enforcement to serve the public better."</p>