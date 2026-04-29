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Bengaluru police launch multilingual AI integration into 112 emergency response systems

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the initiative on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsArtificial IntelligenceG Parameshwara112Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)

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