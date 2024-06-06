Bengaluru police launch one-crore tree plantation drive on Environment Day  

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police launched their ‘one-crore tree plantation’ drive on Wednesday to mark World Environment Day.
City Police Commissioner B Dayananda inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters in Adugodi, southeast Bengaluru.
The city police have partnered with the Palike’s Forest Wing and NGO Go Green Revolution for this initiative, which aims to plant one crore trees within the Bengaluru city police commissionerate, including the premises of all police stations.
Each sapling, sponsored by the BBMP, will be geo-tagged and monitored quarterly to ensure accountability. The project aims to strengthen the bond between the police department and the public, fostering peace and harmony.
“We appeal to the public to join us in this vital mission. We also urge other institutions and citizens across the country to adopt and implement similar collaborative models,” a note from the NGO said.
Environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy was present at the event.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:32 IST