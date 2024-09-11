Bengaluru police nab seven in major drug bust, seize narcotics worth Rs 2.9 cr  

Bengaluru: In a significant crackdown over the past 15 days, the Bengaluru city police have arrested seven drug peddlers across 12 police station jurisdictions, seizing contraband valued at Rs 2.9 crore.

The haul includes heroin, MDMA crystals, ecstasy pills, LSD strips, hydroganja and ganja. These arrests and seizures were part of a joint operation by the city police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB), as part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign.

On August 26, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Taariq Aziz in Yeshwantpur and seized 84 grams of heroin worth Rs 75 lakh. Aziz allegedly sourced the drugs from a contact named Ikram, who was later arrested.