Bengaluru police recover 11 stolen two-wheelers; suspected motorcycle thief arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/namma-metro-gets-first-blue-line-train-trial-run-months-away-as-tracks-not-yet-ready-4027943https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/baiyappanahalli">Baiyappanahalli</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/namma-metro-gets-first-blue-line-train-trial-run-months-away-as-tracks-not-yet-ready-4027943"> </a>police have arrested a suspected motorcycle thief who allegedly operated across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>The suspect was apprehended near the Chinnasandra bus stand in Chintamani, Chikkaballapur district, on May 24. Police recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers valued at Rs 7.5 lakh.</p>.Two arrested in Bengaluru as police recover 20 stolen two-wheelers .<p>Investigations revealed the suspect had been stealing two-wheelers in Indiranagar, Hoskote, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Chittoor, and other areas since 2022. He admitted to parking the stolen vehicles at a garage in Madanapalle.</p>.<p>On May 25, police seized all 11 two-wheelers from the garage.</p>