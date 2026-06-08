Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police recover 11 stolen two-wheelers; suspected motorcycle thief arrested

On May 25, police seized all 11 two-wheelers from the garage.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 23:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 23:26 IST
Bengalurutheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us