<p>Bengaluru: West <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police have registered a case against three people for allegedly abusing Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) state president TA Narayana Gowda.</p>.<p>Annapoorneshwari Nagar police registered the FIR on April 18, naming Mahesh Vikram Hegde, Muralidhar KB Murali, and Subhas Mali. Hegde runs the online portal 'Postcard News'.</p>.Suspected thief files assault complaint; Bengaluru police register FIR.<p>Police first registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) following a complaint by KRV leader Karthik PN, and later converted it into an FIR after court orders. The investigation is underway.</p>.<p>Karthik alleged that the three posted abusive messages and threats against Gowda on Facebook.</p>