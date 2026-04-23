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Bengaluru police register case against 3 over abuse of KRV chief Narayana Gowda

Annapoorneshwari Nagar police registered the FIR on April 18, naming Mahesh Vikram Hegde, Muralidhar KB Murali, and Subhas Mali.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKRV

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