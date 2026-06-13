Bengaluru police register FIR over Rs 92.55 crore foreign funding routed through debit cards

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered an anti-terrorism case against six people and a US-based Christian organisation, alleging that nearly Rs 92.55 crore in foreign funds was secretly channelled into India through a sophisticated network of foreign-issued debit cards and withdrawn across multiple states, including Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions. </p>.<p>The FIR names Jonathan S Rajan, Micah Mark, Ajith Varghese Mathai, Varghese Chacko, Babu Kurmi, Supreme Joy and the US-based organisation The Timothy Initiative (TTI).</p>.<p>Police have invoked criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions, and engaging in activities attracting provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). </p>.Madiwala blast terror accused dies in Bengaluru Central Jail before verdict.<p>According to the complaint filed by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official, searches conducted in April exposed an alleged underground financial network through which foreign donations were brought into India, bypassing statutory channels.</p>.<p>Investigators claim that from November 2025 to April 2026, Rs 92.55 crore (USD 9.99 million) entered the country through foreign debit cards issued by a US bank and linked to TTI. </p>.<p>The FIR alleges that the network operated through more than 1,000 foreign debit cards, many carrying the common name “Santosh Kumar”, while internally being identified through coded regional classifications such as NE-1, NE-2 and Southern Region-1 to avoid regulatory scrutiny and KYC checks. </p>.<p>A major breakthrough came on April 18, when authorities intercepted Meeka Mark at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and allegedly recovered 24 foreign-issued debit cards from his possession.</p>.<p>Investigators claim he played a key role in facilitating the movement and operation of the cards across India. </p>.<p>Police have alleged that over Rs 44 crore was withdrawn through ATMs in several states, including Assam, while significant cash withdrawals were traced to Bastar and Dhamtari, regions affected by left-wing extremism. </p>.<p>The FIR claims that Rs 6.34 crore was withdrawn in such sensitive areas and another Rs 3.2 crore through more than 3,200 transactions structured at Rs 10,000 each. </p>.<p>The complaint further alleges that the money was distributed through a network of field workers and regional coordinators. Investigators suspect that the funds were used for organisational activities, training programmes, religious outreach and expansion of operations across the country. </p>.<p>In one of the most serious allegations, police have claimed that digital evidence was destroyed after enforcement agencies began scrutiny. </p>.<p>The FIR states that access to the TTI Global portal was blocked for Indian users and backend data stored on US-based servers was allegedly deleted remotely. Investigators have cited statements and video recordings purportedly showing Meeka Mark admitting to deleting his account from the system. </p>.<p>The FIR also alleges that Mathai functioned as the overall finance head for TTI’s India operations, while Rajan oversaw nationwide activities. During searches, police allegedly seized Rs 37 lakh in cash from premises linked to the suspects. </p>.<p>A senior officer from the Kothanur police station told <span class="italic">DH</span> that given the magnitude of the alleged transactions and the serious nature of the offences, the case was likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe. </p>