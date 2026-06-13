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Bengaluru police register FIR over Rs 92.55 crore foreign funding routed through debit cards

According to the complaint filed by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official, searches conducted in April exposed an alleged underground financial network.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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