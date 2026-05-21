Bengaluru police rescue 16-year-old girl threatening to jump off apartment building

<p>Bengaluru: Tension gripped the vicinity of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s Ramamurthynagar after a 16-year-old girl attempted to end her life by jumping off a high-rise apartment. She was rescued by police and fire personnel.</p><p>According to the police on Thursday around 11.30 am, the girl had climbed the fifth floor of an apartment building in NRI Layout and was shouting that she would die by suicide, creating panic among residents.</p><p>Alert residents immediately rang up 112 emergency helpline. Acting swiftly, Hoysala police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.</p>.17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru's Nelamangala.<p>With the assistance of Fire and Emergency Services personnel, the girl was safely brought to safety and rescued.</p><p>She was later administered first aid and shifted to NIMHANS for further treatment and counseling.</p><p>The exact reason behind the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is on, Ramamurthynagar police said.</p>