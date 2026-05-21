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Bengaluru police rescue 16-year-old girl threatening to jump off apartment building

The girl had climbed the fifth floor of an apartment building in NRI Layout and was shouting that she would die by suicide, creating panic among residents.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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