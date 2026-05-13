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Bengaluru police seize hydro ganja worth Rs 1.28 cr; five held

The operations in the past few months were part of the Bengaluru police’s drive to curb drug peddling and substance abuse in the city.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:18 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaDrugsganja

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