Bengaluru police seize hydro ganja worth Rs 1.28 cr; five held

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police arrested five people, including three from other states, for allegedly selling hydro ganja, and seized contraband worth Rs 1.28 crore.</p>.<p>The operations in the past few months were part of the Bengaluru police’s drive to curb drug peddling and substance abuse in the city.</p>.<p>Acting on tip-offs, Ashok Nagar and Malleswaram police conducted raids on different dates and arrested the suspects.</p>.<p>During interrogation, all five accused confessed that they had been purchasing the banned narcotic substance at low prices from unidentified interstate and local suppliers and selling it to the general public and college students to make easy money.</p>.MDMA, hydro ganja worth Rs 20 crore seized in Bengaluru.<p>Police seized 3 kg 686 grams of hydro ganja from their possession. The value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 1.28 crore. Its market value, however, is around Rs 2.56 crore.</p>.<p>Police are trying to trace the unidentified interstate and local suppliers who supplied hydro ganja to the accused. Investigation is underway, officials said.</p>.<p>The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Further probe is underway, officials said.</p>