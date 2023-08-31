Bengaluru police set to educate 40,000 students on drug addiction

The city police plans to educate 40,000 students in the next 45 days about the side effects of illicit drugs, top cop B Dayananda said on Wednesday.
According to him, these students will be “our representatives in schools and colleges” and will create awareness among their peers about drug addiction through insightful sessions. The police have collaborated with the Aarohan Foundation for this initiative.
“Today, we held our first session at Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka where we hosted about 700 students from 45 educational institutions,” Dayananda told DH.
The session was conducted by Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of Nimhans, he added.
This apart, police personnel visit educational institutions every month to spread awareness about drugs.
“We have also requested institutions to inform us about parent-teacher meetings so we also can attend and reach out to parents,” he said. He expressed concerns that parents are often in denial about their wards getting addicted to drugs. “Today’s generation is attracted to drugs. It’s necessary to create awareness among parents as well so they know the early signs and put an end to it,” he added.