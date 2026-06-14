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Bengaluru police summon Ricky Rai over resurfaced Lamborghini clip

Police, who examined the social media footage, said the video showed the vehicle allegedly being driven in a manner that endangered public safety.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLamborghini

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