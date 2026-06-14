Bengaluru police summon Ricky Rai over resurfaced Lamborghini clip

<p>Bengaluru: A video allegedly showing a Lamborghini owned by Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don-turned-businessman Muthappa Rai, emitting flames and being driven recklessly on Airport Road resurfaced and went viral on Saturday.</p>.<p>Police, who examined the social media footage, said the video showed the vehicle allegedly being driven in a manner that endangered public safety and created fear among road users on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road shortly after midnight on May 20.</p>.<p>“The CCTV footage collected from Sadahalli Toll Plaza confirmed that the Lamborghini had passed through the toll at the time mentioned in the notice,” a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Twist & turn in 'doughnuts' in Bengaluru: Lamborghini with 'fake' fancy number lands owner in police net again.<p>Following a thorough scrutiny of the footage, Devanahalli Traffic police issued a notice seeking Ricky Rai’s explanation regarding the resurfaced video. The notice pertains to a Lamborghini bearing registration number KA-05-NR-0009 and cites alleged violations under Sections 184 (dangerous driving), 52 (unauthorised vehicle modification), 190(2) (violation of safety and noise-control standards) and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, along with Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p>.<p>Police have asked Rai to appear before the Devanahalli Traffic police within three days with the vehicle and relevant documents, and submit a written explanation. The notice states that failure to appear could invite further legal action without any additional notice.</p>.<p>The development comes barely months after Ricky Rai faced legal trouble for allegedly drifting the same Lamborghini at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road and Cubbon Road on March 21. CCTV footage later established that Rai was behind the wheel after he initially denied driving the vehicle.</p>