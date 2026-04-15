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Bengaluru police to auction 22 seized vehicles on April 15

The vehicles were seized in different cases, but no rightful owners were identified.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:05 IST
Bengaluruseized

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