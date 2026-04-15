Bengaluru police to auction 22 seized vehicles on April 15

<p>Bengaluru: Bagalur police will auction 22 seized vehicles — 19 two-wheelers and three four-wheelers — at 9 am on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The vehicles were seized in different cases, but no rightful owners were identified.</p>.<p>"As per the order of the court, these 19 two-wheelers and three four-wheeler vehicles will be auctioned through a public auction at 9 am on April 15, 2026, on the premises of the Bagalur police station," a police statement said.</p>.<p>Those interested, may contact 080-28469100 or 9480801418 for details.</p>