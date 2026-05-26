<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have warned of strict action against those indulging in moral policing and other illegal activities ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bakrid">Bakrid</a> (Eid-al-Adha) celebrations. </p><p>A peace committee meeting was conducted at the Sampigehalli police station under the Northeast Division ahead of the festival, police said on Tuesday. </p><p>The meeting aimed to ensure effective law and order arrangements, strengthen public safety measures, and promote a peaceful and harmonious celebration of the festival. </p><p>"The meeting was attended by police officers, religious leaders, mosque committee members, community representatives and residents. During the interaction, police officials interacted with the public and advised everyone to celebrate the festival responsibly while maintaining peace and harmony,” a police statement said. </p>.Muslims voluntarily decided not to sacrifice cow during Eid-Al Adha: Assam CM Himanta.<p>CCTV cameras will be installed at all Eidgah grounds as part of the security arrangements for the festival, police said. </p><p>The public has been advised not to post provocative statements, false information or content on social media that could disturb peace and harmony. A warning was also issued that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in moral policing activities. </p><p>Police also told the public to immediately report suspicious and unlawful activities and use 112 in case of emergency. "Strict action will be taken against wheeling, displaying weapons, causing nuisance, or engaging in activities that create inconvenience to the public, and special surveillance will be maintained. Individuals involved in wheeling cases will be summoned, counselled, warned, and placed under special monitoring,” the police said.</p>