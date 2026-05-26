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Bengaluru police warn of strict action against moral policing ahead of Bakrid

CCTV cameras will be installed at all Eidgah grounds as part of the security arrangements for the festival, police said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsEidBakrid

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