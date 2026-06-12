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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru postal dept releases postcards of Mysuru royal family

The collection was launched at Beaulieu on Palace Road, the former residence of Princess Jayalakshammanni, the sister of Nalvadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, on June 4.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 22:12 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 22:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newswadiyarsMetrolife

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