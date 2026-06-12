Bengaluru postal dept releases postcards of Mysuru royal family

<p>A series of vibrant, vividly detailed postcards featuring members of the Mysuru royal family is now available for purchase at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> GPO. The portraits are colour pencil artworks created by Bengaluru-based artist Prithvi Prabhu, who completed the series during the Covid-19 pandemic. </p>.<p>“The postal department had plans to release a series of postcards featuring the Wadiyars, but they wanted to do something different. They were looking for something beyond reprinting photographed images. The Karnataka Philatelic Society came across my work and then approached me with the idea of using my art for the project,” Prithvi shares. </p>.Book on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to be released on June 4.<p>The collection was launched at Beaulieu on Palace Road, the former residence of Princess Jayalakshammanni, the sister of Nalvadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, on June 4. It currently serves as the office of the chief postmaster general. “Incidentally, the launch was on the birth anniversary of the king,” says the 26-year-old. The five postcards that make up the collection feature Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, Kempananjammanni of Vani Vilasa Sannidhana, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, and Jaya Chamaraja <br>Wadiyar. “This is the first time the postal department has released a set of postcards based on the Wadiyars,” he notes. They initially released 100 copies, which sold out, and they plan to reprint more to meet the demand. </p>.<p>Prithvi took to art as early as age five, and when he turned 12, he started formally training as an artist. While he uses multiple media, his preferred form of expression is colour pencils. “I’m not particular about the kind of colour pencil or paper, but my work is very detailed,” says Prithvi, who is greatly influenced by Raja Ravi Varma. Royalty, jewellery, and the intricate work on saris are some of the themes and imagery he enjoys returning to. He is currently working on a series featuring iconic women from Kannada cinema. </p>.<p>The postcards featuring the Wadiyars are priced at Rs 100 each.</p>