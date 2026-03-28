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Bengaluru: Pregnant minor forced into marriage; case registered

The complaint stated the girl, a victim in a POCSO case, was forced into an engagement with Nataraj, a 25-year-old man.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:37 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimepregnantminor

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