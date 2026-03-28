<p>Bengaluru: Kadugodi police have registered a case against a 25-year-old man, the parents of a minor girl, and a relative for conducting a child marriage.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the case was registered on a complaint by the Legal and Probation Officer of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).</p>.<p>The complaint stated the girl, a victim in a POCSO case, was forced into an engagement with Nataraj, an employee of a broadband service provider, in May 2025. She was five months pregnant when the marriage was conducted in December 2025.</p>.<p>The incident came to light when the girl visited a private hospital for routine check-ups. Medical staff alerted the Child Helpline, following which the DCPU intervened.</p>.<p>Officials later visited the girl’s school, verified her age and confirmed she is a minor. Photographs of the wedding showing family members were also collected.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police found the girl had been sexually abused in November 2021 by a man identified as Albert.</p>.<p>A second case was registered against him at the Kadugodi police station in June 2025 for allegedly stalking and physically assaulting her in front of her mother.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, police have booked the accused under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Pocso Act.</p>.<p>The main accused, Nataraj from Tamil Nadu, is absconding.</p>.<p>“The mother’s involvement in the marriage is suspected at the preliminary stage. We are probing the case from all angles,” the officer said.</p>