Bengaluru private firm director arrested for cheating job aspirants

Bengaluru: The director of a private company, accused of cheating at least 18 people by promising them jobs, has been arrested by the Whitefield police.
Kolli Nagavenkata Krishna Pavan Kumar allegedly colluded with five others to start a company and defrauded job aspirants.
According to a police complaint filed by one of the victims, 18 people lost a combined Rs 24.45 lakh in the racket.
Five more people named in the FIR are Kishor Sam, Krishna Reddy, Bhargava Ram, Ponky, and Bhaskar. Police expect to make more arrests after identifying their role in the case.
The FIR has invoked IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Police say the suspects formed a company called 'Monty Corporates Private Limited' and offered job aspirants "exciting" roles. The job aspirants were interviewed and sent offer letters. They were asked to pay different sums towards training and placement charges. But once the money was paid, the gang went incommunicado.
To make it look legitimate, a few candidates were told to work from home and were given laptops. Regular "training classes" were also conducted, but stopped after a period of time.
The job offer
Police investigations show that the gang advertised the "jobs" in their company through their known connections. Through these connections, multiple job aspirants were approached and asked to send CVs to hr@montycorps.com id.
Those who sent their CVs were "interviewed" and sent "offer" letters. For training and placement purposes, the selected candidates were demanded to pay a certain sum and were even given laptops in some cases.
Police said that in many cases, the aspirants were given online "training" for some time before the company executives turned unreachable.
Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said there could be many more victims.
"We have heard from a few victims and recorded their statements. Efforts are being made to identify if there are any other victims. Thorough investigations will be done," he told DH.
Police are also investigating the company and whether it is genuine.