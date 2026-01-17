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Bengaluru private firm employee killed in accident near Hosur Road

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Saturday when Babu was returning home from work.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccidentHosur Road

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