<p>Bengaluru: An employee of a private firm died in a road accident after a tanker hit his two-wheeler near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hosur-road">Hosur Road</a>, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Babu (52), a supervisor from Peenya.</p>.<p>According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Saturday when Babu was returning home from work.</p>.Two dead in road accidents in Bengaluru .<p>Babu fell after the tanker hit his two-wheeler. Babu, who sustained severe injuries, died on the way to the hospital, police said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that reckless driving by the tanker driver led to the accident.</p>.<p>"Babu was not wearing a helmet and suffered grievous head injuries. The tanker driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Madiwala Traffic Police Station, the officer added.</p>