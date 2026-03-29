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Bengaluru: Private schools flag unfair classification, exorbitant tariffs by BWSSB

The private schools have accused the BWSSB of charging exorbitant water bills, treating them as commercial establishments.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaD K ShivakumarPrivate school

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