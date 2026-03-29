<p>Bengaluru: The private schools have accused the BWSSB of charging exorbitant water bills, treating them as commercial establishments.</p>.<p>In its petition to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary schools in Karnataka stated, “We bring this appeal to your attention that an inconsistent fee regime is being imposed on private educational institutions by the BWSSB. This is causing immense financial pressure on the schools and is also indirectly affecting the parents and students,” said the association. </p>.<p>The association further stated, “When the BWSSB reviewed the billing records and classification, it became clear that educational institutions were unfairly included in the commercial category, resulting in excessive and inconsistent fees being charged.” </p>.<p><strong>Commercial classification</strong></p>.<p>According to the association, educational institutions that fall under the commercial classification are charged Rs 25,000 per month while those that fall under private schools/training institutes pay Rs 2,500 per month.</p>.<p>“The classification is unfair and discriminatory because it creates the misconception that all CBSE/ICSE schools are commercial institutions that charge high fees,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association.</p>.<p>This type of classification violates the - Right to equality and Right to Education, he added.</p>.<p><strong>Hidden charges</strong></p>.<p>The association even pointed out that several hidden and unclear charges were included in the billing system.</p>.<p>“The drainage charges, GBA fees, commercial pro rata charges, surcharge based on usage, additional penalty once a month, penalty for not having OC for old buildings,” explained Shashi Kumar. </p>.<p>The association urged Shivakumar to intervene and resolve the issue.</p>