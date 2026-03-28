<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police on Saturday registered an FIR against a professor at the privately-run PES University for making derogatory and communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom lecture. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=police">Police </a>registered the case suo motu after a video of the incident surfaced on the microblogging site X. </p><p>Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Karnataka, also submitted a complaint on Friday. </p>.Bengaluru: Pregnant minor forced into marriage; case registered.<p>Police initially did not treat the matter as serious because college authorities had already suspended the professor. </p><p>According to the FIR, the incident allegedly took place on March 24 at the university's Hosarekerehalli campus. </p><p>Dr Muralidhar Deshpande, an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Management and Commerce (FOMC), allegedly called the BBA fourth-semester student a "terrorist" multiple times during class and made a series of objectionable remarks in front of about 60 students, creating a hostile and humiliating environment, adds the FIR. </p><p>Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Both sections are bailable. </p><p>In its complaint, NSUI Bengaluru Central District president Lakshya Raj V stated that the video of the incident triggered outrage among student groups. He further alleged that the professor made the remarks linking the student to global conflicts and used abusive language targeting his religious identity. </p><p>Meanwhile, PES University authorities issued an order suspending Deshpande pending an internal inquiry into the incident. Sources said the professor submitted a written apology to the college management, though not directly to the student. The head of the department also reportedly apologised on his behalf. </p><p>When reached for comment, PES University Registrar K S Sridhar told <em>DH</em> he was unaware of the incident as he was currently on leave.</p>