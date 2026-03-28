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Bengaluru professor booked for calling student 'terrorist' during class

Police registered the case suo motu after a video of the incident surfaced on the microblogging site X.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 12:32 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsprofessorPES University

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