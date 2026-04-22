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Bengaluru: Proposal seeks to transform 700-acre HAL airport into global aerospace hub within 10 years

The masterplan outlines a 10-year roadmap to establish the HAL Aerospace City District as India’s first integrated defence–civil–space corridor.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHAL Airport

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