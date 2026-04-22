<p>Bengaluru: A Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> (GoK) undertaking has proposed an ambitious 10-year plan to transform the HAL Old Airport area into a global aerospace hub, aiming to position <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> among the world’s top aviation centres by 2036.</p>.<p>The proposal, titled 'HAL Aerospace Renaissance Masterplan (2026–2036)', recommends redeveloping nearly 700 acres of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) land into a next-generation aerospace innovation district. It envisions creating a USD 20 billion aerospace economy within a decade.</p>.<p>According to the document submitted by the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) and the State Policy and Planning Commission, the project seeks support from the Union government for regulatory clearances, infrastructure funding, and a supportive policy framework.</p>.Karnataka govt mulling formulation of state civil aviation policy: Minister M B Patil.<p>The masterplan outlines a 10-year roadmap to establish the HAL Aerospace City District as India’s first integrated defence–civil–space corridor. Key initiatives include the creation of advanced manufacturing clusters for airframes, engines, avionics, composites, and rotorcraft; development of HAL air mobility campuses; and the launch of a global training and skilling academy.</p>.<p>The proposal also emphasises building a strong ecosystem by involving global aviation majors such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Rolls-Royce, GE Aerospace, and Safran, alongside Indian institutions, including the Indian Air Force, DRDO, and ISRO.</p>.<p>It recommends a diversified funding model comprising government investment, public-private partnerships (PPPs), global collaborations, and sovereign green finance instruments.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, which mooted the proposal, expects the project to generate over two lakh high-skilled jobs and elevate Bengaluru into the world’s top five aerospace cities by 2036. The document highlights alignment with national priorities such as defence modernisation, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and aviation self-reliance.</p>.<p>"The HAL Aerospace Renaissance Masterplan is a national capability-acceleration platform, not merely a state-level initiative. It directly advances India’s defence preparedness, aviation self-reliance, clean energy transition, and global aerospace competitiveness,” said S Mohanadass Hegde, a member of the commission, in his report submitted to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.</p>.<p><strong>Project phases</strong></p>.<p>2026–29: Regulatory approvals, land-use optimisation, and infrastructure groundwork.</p>.<p>2029–33: Development of MRO clusters, smart hangars, and digital aviation systems.</p>.<p>2033–36: Full integration of civil, defence, and space aviation systems, along with green energy adoption.</p>