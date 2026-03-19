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Bengaluru Protest: Amendment Bill dilutes rights of transgender, gender-diverse communities

The protest, called by members of the National Network for Gender and Sexual Minorities (NNGSM), comprised activists and civil society groups from 18 districts across Karnataka.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 01:49 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 01:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTransgenderTransgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill

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