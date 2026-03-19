<p>Echoes of ‘Jai Bheem’ reverberated across the Freedom Park on Wednesday as hundreds gathered to protest the proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/transgender-persons-protection-of-rights-bill">Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights)</a> Amendment Bill, 2026.</p>.<p>The protest, called by members of the National Network for Gender and Sexual Minorities (NNGSM), comprised activists and civil society groups from 18 districts across Karnataka.</p>.<p>They alleged that the amendment would dilute the rights of transgender and gender-diverse communities.They argued that the proposed changes seek to narrowly define “transgender persons” by limiting recognition to traditional socio-cultural identities such as Hijra, Kinnar, Jogti, Aravani, and intersex persons, thereby excluding individuals whose gender identity is based on self-perception. The community members of the set fire to the proposed bill at the protest.</p>.Delhi Government Approves Free Bus Travel for Transgender Persons in Delhi.<p class="bodytext">“Self-identification and declarations are a right which we all have, and as per 2019 Act, the community members were able to determine their own gender without the approval of any authorities. The amendment bill cripples this. By doing so, they are further marginalising one of the most marginalised communities. This specifically impacts the trans masculine community, non binary, and gender fluid people,” said Astha Kalarikkal, activist and executive director of city-based non-profit RAAHI. The protesters feared that the amendment bill would erase a large chunk of queer community.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The activists said the move undermines the principle of self-identification, affirmed by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2014 judgment recognising individuals’ right to determine their own gender identity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They contended that the amendment effectively removes legal recognition of self-perceived gender identity, reversing key protections guaranteed under existing law.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Activist and lawyer Arvind Narrain also explained the bill’s legal implications and its potential harms to the queer community gathered at the venue. The protesters urged wider public awareness and support, stressing that the legislation, if passed, could have far-reaching implications on access to rights and welfare.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The move threatens people’s right to exist as who they are. Overall, bodily autonomy is being completely taken away, and this step should be scary to people even beyond the queer community. Today, the government might be targeting the transgender community, and if we don’t speak up, the bodily autonomy of women will also be under threat,” Prithvi (name changed), a participant, said.</p>