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Bengaluru: Public health data gets a shared digital platform

ADARV combines epidemiological expertise with modern data infrastructure and analytical capabilities.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newshealth

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