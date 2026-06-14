Bengaluru: Public health data gets a shared digital platform

<p>Bengaluru: The ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai, in collaboration with the Centre for Data for Public Good (CDPG) and the Isaac Centre for Public Health (ICPH) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, recently announced the launch of ADARV (Advanced Data Analytics for Public Health Action and Research Venture).</p>.<p>Developed through a collaboration between health researchers and technology experts, ADARV combines epidemiological expertise with modern data infrastructure and analytical capabilities. The platform enables users to rapidly analyse outbreak data and act on the findings without depending on external software or specialised statisticians.</p>.Bengaluru: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao directs officials to develop GIS-based portal for civic works.<p>Beyond analytics, ADARV also serves as a public health data warehouse for India. Researchers and institutions can upload their datasets and share them openly with the broader research community. This open and structured repository aims to shift the culture around health data from silos to sharing and build a growing pool of outbreak intelligence from which the entire research ecosystem can learn.</p>.<p>Dr Manoj V Murhekar, Scientist G and Director, ICMR-NIE; Prof Inder Gopal, Research Professor and Chair, CDPG, IISc; and Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Professor and Chair, ICPH, IISc, delivered the inaugural remarks. Speakers noted that the increasing frequency and complexity of disease outbreaks have highlighted the need for robust digital tools to support surveillance and outbreak investigations.</p>.<p>ICMR-NIE brings decades of experience in epidemiological research, disease surveillance and outbreak investigation. CDPG led the design and development of the underlying data and analytics platform, drawing on its experience in building secure, scalable and interoperable data systems for public-good applications. ICPH contributed its expertise in research and population health systems.</p>.<p>ADARV is a free-to-use service, with access available upon request. Access can be sought by emailing adarv@nieicmr.org.in or visiting the ADARV website.</p>