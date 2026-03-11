<p>Bengaluru: The Byatarayanapura sub-division police have issued a public notice, seeking help to identify a woman accused in a property fraud case.</p>.<p>Police said the accused woman allegedly impersonated the owner of an immovable property and fraudulently transferred it to another accused through a registered sale deed using forged documents in 2022.</p>.<p>Jawaramma, the real owner, died in 2014 after executing a gift deed in her son’s name. A senior police officer said that, based on a complaint by Chandrashekar BS, the RR Nagar police registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation and forgery.</p>.Suspected thief files assault complaint; Bengaluru police register FIR.<p>During the investigation, officials found the name, address and other details provided by the woman to be false. Only her photograph and thumb impression, submitted at the time of registering the sale deed, are available with the police.</p>.<p>As the court has asked the police to produce the accused, they have sought public help.</p>.<p>The notice, issued by Bharat S Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Byatarayanapura Sub-Division, urged members of the public who recognise the woman in the photograph to contact the ACP office on Mysuru Road or call 080-22942151 or 9480801706.</p>