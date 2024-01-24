Bengaluru public toilet cleaning staff live in unsanitary toilets, lack protective gear: Survey

Bengaluru: A survey of 48 public toilets conducted by a team of 32 volunteers has shed light not only on the deplorable state of these facilities, but also on the pathetic working conditions of the cleaning staff.
Led by Archana KR, head of the Stand4She initiative, the survey focused on toilets in areas like Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Mahalakshmi Layout, Basaveshwaranagar, Chickpet and HSR Layout, where they spoke to 44 cleaning staff.
The survey revealed that a majority of the cleaning staff consisted of migrants. They work without protective gears, leading to health issues like skin allergies. They also depend completely on public payments since they are not paid a salary.
Absence of running water contributed to the dirty condition of the toilets, which made the cleaning staff the target of public anger.
A BBMP official clarified that the management of public toilets in Bengaluru has been outsourced, and the responsibility of paying cleanliness staff lies with the service providers.
The survey indicated that only 66 per cent of the cleaning staff received honorarium, and many feared asserting their rights due to language barriers and were not aware of the support system.
Adding to the grim picture, a majority of the cleaning staff resorted to staying inside the washrooms, turning these unhygienic facilities into makeshift homes. To cope with the unbearable stench, workers developed addictions to gutka and tobacco.
In some instances, the lack of separate cubicles forced staff to spend the night in unsanitary conditions.
Beyond the plight of the cleaning staff, the survey underscored alarming deficiencies in the infrastructure and facilities of public toilets, highlighting widespread challenges in sanitation and hygiene.
Notably, 66 per cent of the surveyed toilets lacked proper light and ventilation, compromising the safety and comfort of users. Moreover, a staggering 75 per cent of these facilities did not provide proper locks and latches on the doors, raising privacy concerns for users.