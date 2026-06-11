Bengaluru | Pulse polio programme on June 28

<p>Bengaluru: The pulse polio programme will be held across the state on Sunday, with the objective of administering polio drops to all children aged up to five years, said Rithvik Pandey, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.</p>.<p>Although India has remained a polio-free country for more than 14 years, the precautionary campaign continues to be essential as the Wild Polio Virus (WPV) is still circulating in some parts of the world and in neighbouring countries.</p>.From 60% of global cases to zero: India celebrates 15-year milestone in polio elimination.<p>On the first day, polio drops will be administered at designated polio booths. Over the following two to three days, health workers will conduct door-to-door visits to vaccinate children who may have missed the immunisation drive. Special focus will be placed on children from migrant communities, those living in high-risk areas, and children residing in urban slums.</p>