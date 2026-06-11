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Bengaluru | Pulse polio programme on June 28

On the first day, polio drops will be administered at designated polio booths.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:40 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:40 IST
BengaluruPulse Polio

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