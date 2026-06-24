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Bengaluru | Purple Line disruption: Metro glitch triggers commuter chaos

The disruption, which began around 6.30 pm, first led to suspension of services between MG Road and Magadi Road, and later between Indiranagar and Magadi Road.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma Metro

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