Bengaluru | Purple Line disruption: Metro glitch triggers commuter chaos

<p>Bengaluru: A disruption in Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line services on Tuesday evening left thousands of commuters stranded, exposing gaps in the city’s public transport management.</p>.<p>The disruption, which began around 6.30 pm, first led to suspension of services between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road </a>and Magadi Road, and later between Indiranagar and Magadi Road.</p>.<p>By press time, services had been partially restored between Majestic and Challaghatta, while operations between Indiranagar and Majestic remained suspended.</p>.Bengaluru metro trains face rush-hour chaos after snag in power supply.<p>The breakdown triggered chaos across multiple stations, initially affecting Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central College, Majestic and KSR Bengaluru, before spreading to MG Road, Trinity, Halasuru and Indiranagar.</p>.<p>The underground stretch between MG Road and Magadi Road was completely affected. As crowds swelled, entry was temporarily restricted at heavily congested stations such as Majestic, Central College and Vidhana Soudha. Police personnel were deployed to manage crowds and prevent untoward incidents.</p>.<p><strong>Fares surge</strong></p>.<p>The sudden suspension forced thousands onto the streets, sharply increasing demand for alternative transport.</p>.<p>Several commuters alleged overcharging by autorickshaw drivers and steep surge pricing on cab aggregator apps.</p>.<p>"I needed to go to Mysore Bank Circle. The app showed Rs 117, but autos outside were demanding Rs 250. They refuse to go by meter when the metro breaks down,” said a commuter stranded outside the MG Road station.</p>.<p>Another commuter travelling from the court complex towards Vijayanagar said the lack of immediate alternatives worsened the situation. </p><p>“My phone battery was dying and I could not book a cab. The government should arrange buses immediately during such emergencies. Even a 10-minute delay disrupts the entire schedule.”</p>.<p>However, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)</a> did not appear to significantly expand feeder bus services to affected stations.</p>.<p>Many office-goers and lawyers working around MG Road and Cubbon Park were forced to walk up to Corporation Circle to access buses to southern suburbs and other parts of the city. Several commuters said they tried booking cabs and bike taxis while walking, but were unable to secure rides due to high demand.</p>.No Namma metro from MG Road to Majestic and beyond after technical snag in train at Cubbon Park.<p>Some passengers reported waiting for hours despite offering tips of up to Rs 100 to secure rides.</p>.<p>Contrary to the BMRCL’s claims of running short-loop services, commuters said they were unable to get trains even between SV Road and MG Road, forcing them to switch to autos mid-journey.</p>.<p>A Whitefield-bound passenger said she had to return from Trinity after the station was shut.</p>.<p><strong>Stations shut</strong></p>.<p><strong>6.30 pm to 8 pm:</strong> Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central College, Majestic and KSR Bengaluru</p>.<p><strong>8-9 pm: </strong>Halasuru, Trinity, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central College, Majestic and KSR Bengaluru</p>.<p><strong>9 pm onwards: </strong>Halasuru, Trinity, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central College</p>