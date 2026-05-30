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Bengaluru: Purple Line metro services to be suspended for two hours on May 31

According to the BMRCL, train operations on the affected stretch will be temporarily halted from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroBMRCLPurple Line

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