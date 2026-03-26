<p>Bengaluru: A fire that spread through the undergrowth of Turahalli forest near Brigade Omega apartments in South Bengaluru was brought under control, thanks to the quick response of local residents and staff.</p>.<p>The department received a fire alert around 7:30 pm and rushed more than 15 staff members to the spot.</p>.<p>"We reached the location and received timely cooperation from residents of the nearby apartments. The forest patch here is mainly composed of eucalyptus trees. The initial assessment suggests that two to three acres of undergrowth foliage has been burnt,” said V Ganesh, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru South Division, in a statement to DH.</p>