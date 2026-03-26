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Bengaluru: Quick response saves locals from forest fire in Turahalli

The fire department received a fire alert around 7:30 pm and rushed more than 15 staff members to the spot.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaForest fire

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