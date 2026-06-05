Bengaluru: Ragpicker arrested for trying to rape student   

<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old ragpicker has been arrested by the Whitefield police for attempting to rape a student who was on her way to a tea stall in the early hours of Tuesday.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman, lover arrested for killing husband, burying body near lake.<p>Saifal Mondal, a native of West Bengal, allegedly followed the 23-year-old Kerala student when she stepped out of her PG And walked alone on the main road in Whitefield. He then lifted her and took her to an isolated road and attempted to sexually assault her.</p>.<p>When she screamed, alerted residents rushed to the spot, causing Mondal to flee. The student lodged a complaint with the Whitefield police.</p>.<p>Based on her complaint, the police arrested Mondal and handed him over to judicial custody.</p>