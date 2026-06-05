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Bengaluru: Ragpicker arrested for trying to rape student   

Saifal Mondal, a native of West Bengal, allegedly followed the 23-year-old student when she stepped out of her PG And walked alone on the main road in Whitefield.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 22:58 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 22:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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