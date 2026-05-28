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Bengaluru railway division conducts special drive to curb unauthorised vending, ticketless travel

A total of 122 cases of unauthorised vending were detected, and fines amounting to Rs 1.52 lakh were imposed on offenders.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsticketsBengaluru railways

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