Bengaluru railway division conducts special drive to curb unauthorised vending, ticketless travel

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru railway division conducted a special drive between May 11 and 26 to curb unauthorised vending and ticketless travel.</p>.<p>During the drive, railway officials carried out intensive monitoring, inspections and checks across various trains and railway stations to ensure compliance with railway rules and regulations.</p>.Bengaluru: 2,317 passengers booked for ticketless travel in BMTC bus.<p>A total of 122 cases of unauthorised vending were detected, and fines amounting to Rs 1.52 lakh were imposed on offenders.</p>.<p>Simultaneously, railway officials intensified ticket-checking activities on trains and at stations to prevent ticketless travel.</p>.Konkan Railway collects Rs 2.41 crore in February from unauthorised travellers.<p>During the drive, 416 cases of ticketless travel were detected and fines amounting to Rs 3.31 lakh were collected from offenders, according to a release.</p>