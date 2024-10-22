Bengaluru rains: 1 dead, seven missing as building collapses in Hennur

<p>Bengaluru: At least one person was confirmed dead and seven were still trapped after a multistoried under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday near Hennur following heavy rains in Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as Arman, 26, from Bihar. </p><p>According to the police, seven others — Mohammed Arman, Mohammed Arshad, Tirupaali, Solo Pashwan from Bihar and Tulasi Reddy and Gajendra from Chittor in Andhra Pradesh and Yelumalai — were missing. </p><p>Officers said Jagamma, Mallappa and Nagaraju from Yadgir and Ramesh Kumar and Vakil Pashwan from Bihar were injured and being treated. Three among them were in the ICU, senior officers said. </p>.Heavy overnight rain floods Bengaluru's homes and major roads.<p>Officials had rescued Arman, who was declared dead, Jisan, Mohammed Sahil, Rashid, Sitare, Ileef and Sohil from Bihar and Pradeep Reddy from Chittor from the debris of the six-storied building located in Anjanadri Layout under Hennur police station limits</p><p>“Around 20 people were trapped,” a senior police officer told DH. </p><p>The building collapsed around 3.40 pm. CCTV footage from the nearby building showed the collapse from the ground below even as people were moving inside.</p><p>Sources from the Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to DH that the control room was alerted at 4.10 pm. Three fire tenders were dispatched. </p><p>BJP MLA Byrati Basavaraj visited the spot in the evening and oversaw the rescue efforts. “The construction and work lacked quality,” Basavaraj told the media. “There was permission for only four floors, but he [owner] constructed six floors — two extra floors. The treatment of the injured will be taken care of.”</p><p>Senior police and fire department officers were also at the spot. NDRF personnel were also assisting the rescue operations.</p><p>Police are likely to initiate actions against Andhra Pradesh native Muniraju Reddy, the owner of the building, and his son Mohan Reddy who resides in Malleswaram, once the rescue efforts finish. </p>