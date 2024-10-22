Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru rains: 1 dead, seven missing as building collapses in Hennur

The building collapsed around 3.40 pm. CCTV footage from the nearby building showed the collapse from the ground below even as people were moving inside.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 17:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 12:16 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsBuilding CollapserainBengaluru rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us