Bengaluru rains: 5 dead, 16 rescued as building collapses in Hennur

Senior fire and emergency services officers confirmed to DH that as of 8:30 am on Wednesday, five rescued were declared dead and 16 were rescued in total, taking the number of victims to 21.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:38 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 12:16 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsBuilding CollapserainBengaluru rains

