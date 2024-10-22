Bengaluru rains: 5 dead, 16 rescued as building collapses in Hennur

<p>Bengaluru: As many as five people died and many others were injured after a multi-storied under construction building collapsed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Tuesday following heavy rains. </p><p>Senior fire and emergency services officers confirmed to <em>DH</em> that as of 8.30 am on Wednesday, five rescued were declared dead and 16 were rescued in total, taking the number of victims to 21. </p><p>“Fourteen managed to come out from the debris and escape when the building collapsed and four were rescued by fire and other emergency personnel,” a senior firefighter told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Bengaluru endures another day of rain nightmare.<p>All were construction workers mainly from Bihar and some from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. </p><p>One worker, who was declared dead on Tuesday night, was identified as Arman, 26, from Bihar. The names of other deceased have yet to be revealed. </p><p>The building collapsed around 3:40 pm. Fire and Emergency Services sources confirmed to DH that the control room was alerted at 4:10 pm.</p><p>“It was a ground plus six building built on a 40x60 site,” a senior fire officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>